Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$39.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.10.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8328358 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

