Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.88.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Shares of GWO opened at C$38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$39.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.10.
Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
See Also
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.