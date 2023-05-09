Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) to Raise $36 Million in IPO

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is planning to raise $36 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,600,000 shares at a price of $9.00-$11.00 per share.

Aegis Capital Corp. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

