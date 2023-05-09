HC Wainwright Lowers Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Price Target to $1.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASIGet Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 1,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 697,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.