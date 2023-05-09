HC Wainwright Lowers Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Price Target to $1.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 1,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

About Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 697,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.