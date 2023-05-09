HC Wainwright Lowers Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Price Target to $1.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 1,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
About Sigma Additive Solutions
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.
