Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.77 and last traded at $220.89. 35,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 25,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.10.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

