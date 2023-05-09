Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 2.6%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67. 1,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

