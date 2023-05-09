HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.56

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised HORIBA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.05.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.