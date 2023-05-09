Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRT. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.06 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 137,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

