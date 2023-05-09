Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.30.

IR stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

