InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 23,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.