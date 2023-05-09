InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 23,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

