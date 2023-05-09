Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 759,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,912. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
