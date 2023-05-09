Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Buys 14,366 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $13,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,560.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.