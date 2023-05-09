Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $740.12. 277,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $699.80 and a 200 day moving average of $681.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

