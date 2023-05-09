Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells 4,910 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Wingstop stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.42. The stock had a trading volume of 494,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,564. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

