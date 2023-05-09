Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells 4,910 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %
Wingstop stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.42. The stock had a trading volume of 494,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,564. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.