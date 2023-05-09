Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $67.17 on Friday. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -134.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

