JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.