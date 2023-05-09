Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.68. 451,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

