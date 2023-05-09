John Haines Montgomery Purchases 1,500 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 3.6 %

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. 32,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

