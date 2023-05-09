Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JCI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,558. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.