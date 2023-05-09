JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $59.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

