Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 3.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 78,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 937,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($1.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

