Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.27 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-1.02 EPS.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.44. 200,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,887. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Kforce

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 311.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.