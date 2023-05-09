Kujira (KUJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $242,239.59

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $65.45 million and $242,239.59 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.63457863 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $287,049.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

