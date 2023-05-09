Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 0.8 %

Lantheus stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,217.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,269.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.