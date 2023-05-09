Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Shares Down 8.4%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 7,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Legacy Education Alliance Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

