LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0983

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $80.73 million and $5.47 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 884,525,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,645,075 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

