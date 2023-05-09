Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.73.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

LUN opened at C$11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7656595 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

