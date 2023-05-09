Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading Down 0.4%

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp, Inc provides financial and banking services. Its offers products within the personal and business banking realms, including direct deposit, online banking, cash manager, remote deposit capture. The company was founded on August 4, 1987 is headquartered in Lyons, NY.

