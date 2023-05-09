Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.08 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

