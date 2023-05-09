Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Down 7%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.71.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

