Martin D. Madaus Buys 500 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Repligen Trading Down 2.2 %

RGEN traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.56. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $306,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $80,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $76,155,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.