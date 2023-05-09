Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR traded up $3.19 on Monday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

