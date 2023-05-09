McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.10-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.78 billion-$301.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.63 billion. McKesson also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.56. 1,139,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.07. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

