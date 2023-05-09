Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.07. 17,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 95,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$80.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

