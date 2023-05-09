Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

