Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $962,426.78

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002659 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $97.79 million and $962,426.78 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,601.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00281738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00556614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00402932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

