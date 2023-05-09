Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ remained flat at $54.92 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,136. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

