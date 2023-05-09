Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ remained flat at $54.92 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,136. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
