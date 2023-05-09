Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
