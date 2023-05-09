Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) vs. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Head-To-Head Review

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.98% -26.83% -12.38% Nerdy -21.76% -98.82% -56.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.02 -$9.59 million ($0.47) -0.16 Nerdy $162.66 million 2.95 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -6.77

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aspen Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 2,394.33%. Nerdy has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 68.38%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Nerdy.

Summary

Nerdy beats Aspen Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

