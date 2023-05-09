NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

