NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

