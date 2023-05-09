NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
NURO stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.