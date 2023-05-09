NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 255,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,588. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $359.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,937,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

