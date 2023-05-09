NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,364. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in NovoCure by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

