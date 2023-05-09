Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,391.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

