ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 219,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

