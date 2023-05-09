Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 27.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,365,000 after acquiring an additional 365,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.