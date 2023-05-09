Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Cut to $32.50

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

