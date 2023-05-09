Organogenesis (ORGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Organogenesis has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter.

Organogenesis Stock Up 1.4 %

ORGO stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.97. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,223,027 shares in the company, valued at $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also

