Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.65. Approximately 19,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Oriental Land Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

