Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10,605.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 176,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.