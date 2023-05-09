Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:PAM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

